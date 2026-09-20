Iran informed that US plans to resume action, state media reports

​Iran ​received ‌information that the United ​States, with the ‌backing of some regional countries, was preparing to resume actions ‌against Iran, the country's ‌central military command said in a statement on Sunday, ⁠according ​to ⁠state media.

The military said that ⁠any U.S. attack would ​trigger sustained strikes on U.S. bases ⁠and interests in the ⁠region, ​the report added, warning that regional countries ⁠supporting U.S. aggression against Iran ⁠would ⁠be considered parties to the conflict.