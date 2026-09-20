Iran informed that US plans to resume action, state media reports
Iran received information that the United States, with the backing of some regional countries, was preparing to resume actions against Iran, the country's central military command said in a statement on Sunday, according to state media.
The military said that any U.S. attack would trigger sustained strikes on U.S. bases and interests in the region, the report added, warning that regional countries supporting U.S. aggression against Iran would be considered parties to the conflict.