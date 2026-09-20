Chile's Bachelet withdraws from race to lead UN

Reuters | Updated: 20-09-2026 16:52 IST | Created: 20-09-2026 16:52 IST
Chile's Bachelet withdraws from race to lead UN

Former Chilean president Michelle Bachelet ​announced on Saturday that ​she is withdrawing her ‌candidacy to ​become the next secretary-general of the United Nations, ending a bid that had struggled ‌to gain traction among Security Council members. Bachelet, 74, announced her decision in a video posted on Instagram, saying, "I will now continue, with the ‌same determination as always, my international work."

The two-time Chilean president ‌and former UN human rights chief had positioned her campaign around defending multilateralism and international law at a time she said both were under sustained pressure. Bachelet's ⁠exit leaves ​seven candidates ⁠in the race to succeed Secretary-General António Guterres, who will conclude his second five-year ⁠term on December 31, 2026. It is still possible for more candidates ​to enter the contest.

Her withdrawal comes just a day ⁠after a third informal straw poll, held Friday, showed her support had all ⁠but ​collapsed. The same poll put Costa Rica's Rebeca Grynspan in the lead. The UN Security Council will eventually formally recommend ⁠a single candidate to the 193-member General Assembly for election. The Assembly's approval ⁠has long ⁠been seen as a formality once the Council reaches consensus.

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