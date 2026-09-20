Iran seals French language centre in Tehran, accuses it of illegal activities

​Iranian ​authorities have sealed ‌a French ​language centre affiliated ‌with the French embassy in Tehran following a judicial order, ‌the Tehran prosecutor's office said ‌on Sunday according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

The ⁠centre ​operated ⁠for years under the cover ⁠of foreign-language teaching despite repeated warnings ​to obtain a licence, authorities ⁠said, accusing it of ⁠activities ​against Iranian culture and national security, including ⁠identifying and building networks as well ⁠as ⁠facilitating the departure of skilled Iranians from ‌the ‌country.