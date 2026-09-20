Iran seals French language centre in Tehran, accuses it of illegal activities
Iranian authorities have sealed a French language centre affiliated with the French embassy in Tehran following a judicial order, the Tehran prosecutor's office said on Sunday according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.
The centre operated for years under the cover of foreign-language teaching despite repeated warnings to obtain a licence, authorities said, accusing it of activities against Iranian culture and national security, including identifying and building networks as well as facilitating the departure of skilled Iranians from the country.