Soccer-Schick on target again as Leverkusen beat Leipzig in Bundesliga

Reuters | Updated: 20-09-2026 23:11 IST | Created: 20-09-2026 23:11 IST
Soccer-Schick on target again as Leverkusen beat Leipzig in Bundesliga

Patrik Schick continued his red-hot form in ​the Bundesliga this season with the opening ​goal as Bayer Leverkusen beat RB ‌Leipzig ​2-0 on Sunday, while promoted Schalke and Elversberg played to a 0-0 draw.

Schick scored for the fourth successive Bundesliga game as he slid ‌in to convert Miguel Gutierrez’s cross from the left, a delivery he later described as "perfect". Leipzig had a goal disallowed before that as Christopher Nkunku netted but it was ruled out for an offside.

Gutierrez made ‌it 2-0 from outside the box on 57 minutes to make the points safe. "Defensively, we did ‌exactly what we set out to do," Leverkusen goalkeeper Mark Flekken said.

"The counter-pressing was good, we drew good fouls. We were very good defensively. It all came together." Leipzig have to find some street-smarts if they are to improve this season, ⁠according ​to captain David Raum.

"To a ⁠certain extent, we're still a young team, where a bit of that scumbag (mentality) is missing," Raum said. "But we'll keep at ⁠it." Schalke and Elversberg had to settle for a point in their first ever top-flight meeting as they at ​least both continued their positive starts to the campaign.

Schalke have five points from their first ⁠four games and lie in 11th place, while Elversberg, in their maiden top-flight season, have seven points from the same number ⁠of ​games and are up to seventh. Noah Darvich fired over the top for the visitors early on, while at the other end Elversberg goalkeeper Nicolas Kristof had to make a fine save ⁠to keep the ball out after his own defender Lukas Pinckert directed a cross goalwards.

Schalke goalkeeper Loris ⁠Karius made a double ⁠save just before the hour mark, but neither side could find a winner. The final game later on Sunday sees Paderborn host Hoffenheim in a clash ‌between two ‌sides who have had a difficult start to the ​campaign.

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