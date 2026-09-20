France's Macron hails new chapter in Canada ties, eyes gas deals

​President Emmanuel Macron ‌on Sunday ​welcomed a new chapter ‌in ties with Canada after the two countries agreed to forge ‌deeper ties with the French ‌leader saying bilateral talks were opening to see how Ottawa could ⁠help ​Europe ⁠with more energy support. "Canadian liquefied ⁠natural gas projects can help. ​They are important for Europe ⁠and will help open up ⁠new ​opportunities between our two countries," Macron said.

"We have ⁠also begun bilateral discussions with ⁠the ⁠prime minister on very concrete projects."