France's Macron hails new chapter in Canada ties, eyes gas deals
President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday welcomed a new chapter in ties with Canada after the two countries agreed to forge deeper ties with the French leader saying bilateral talks were opening to see how Ottawa could help Europe with more energy support. "Canadian liquefied natural gas projects can help. They are important for Europe and will help open up new opportunities between our two countries," Macron said.
"We have also begun bilateral discussions with the prime minister on very concrete projects."