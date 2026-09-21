​Three ​South Korean ‌military officers conducting ​an operation south of the ‌Military Demarcation Line in the western sector of the Demilitarised ‌Zone (DMZ) separating the two ‌Koreas were injured in an explosion, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of ⁠Staff (JCS) ​said ⁠in a statement on Monday. Two were evacuated ⁠by helicopter. The third ​is expected to be transported by ⁠road before being airlifted by ⁠helicopter, ​the JCS said, without providing further details.

South Korean ⁠media reported earlier on Monday ⁠that ⁠the unexplained explosion might have been caused by ‌a ‌mine.