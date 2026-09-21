Three South Korean soldiers injured in blast at DMZ, military says

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2026 10:06 IST | Created: 21-09-2026 10:06 IST
Three South Korean soldiers injured in blast at DMZ, military says

​Three ​South Korean ‌military officers conducting ​an operation south of the ‌Military Demarcation Line in the western sector of the Demilitarised ‌Zone (DMZ) separating the two ‌Koreas were injured in an explosion, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of ⁠Staff (JCS) ​said ⁠in a statement on Monday. Two were evacuated ⁠by helicopter. The third ​is expected to be transported by ⁠road before being airlifted by ⁠helicopter, ​the JCS said, without providing further details.

South Korean ⁠media reported earlier on Monday ⁠that ⁠the unexplained explosion might have been caused by ‌a ‌mine.

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