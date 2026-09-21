Following is ​a ​summary ‌of current health ​news briefs.

Australia's ‌Telix Pharma agrees to buy Germany's ITM ‌Isotope for about $1.65 billion

Australia's ‌Telix Pharmaceuticals said on Monday it ⁠has agreed ​to ⁠acquire Germany-based ITM Isotope ⁠Technologies Munich SE for ​about $1.65 billion on a ⁠cash- and debt-free ⁠basis, further ​boosting its radiopharmaceutical ambitions. After adjustments, ⁠ITM shareholders are expected ⁠to ⁠receive about $1.25 billion in Telix ‌shares ‌at $11.84 per ​share.