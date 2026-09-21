Reuters Health News Summary
Following is a summary of current health news briefs.
Australia's Telix Pharma agrees to buy Germany's ITM Isotope for about $1.65 billion
Australia's Telix Pharmaceuticals said on Monday it has agreed to acquire Germany-based ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE for about $1.65 billion on a cash- and debt-free basis, further boosting its radiopharmaceutical ambitions. After adjustments, ITM shareholders are expected to receive about $1.25 billion in Telix shares at $11.84 per share.