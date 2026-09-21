Indian Ambassador Srivastava makes farewell call on Nepal House Speaker Dol Prasad Aryal

Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava on Monday made a farewell call on Nepal's House Speaker Dol Prasad Aryal as he concludes his diplomatic assignment in the country. The meeting with the House Speaker came as Srivastava had been holding a series of farewell calls with senior Nepalese officials, reflecting on progress in Nepal-India bilateral relations during his tenure.

Last week, Srivastava paid farewell calls to Nepal's Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal and Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. During his meeting with Foreign Minister Khanal, Srivastava expressed gratitude to the Nepal Government and thanked the Minister for his support in strengthening bilateral ties.

"Honoured to call on Hon. Foreign Minister Mr Shisir Khanal for a farewell meeting. Conveyed appreciation for his continued support for strengthening multifaceted ties," Srivastava said in a post on X. "Recalled that in the last few years significant progress had been achieved in deepening our partnership across all areas including energy, infrastructure connectivity and people-to-people linkages," he added.

According to Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Khanal congratulated Srivastava on the "successful completion of his tenure" and appreciated his efforts toward "further deepening multifaceted ties" between Nepal and India. The Foreign Minister highlighted "major milestones in energy cooperation, trade, and infrastructure connectivity as well as people-to-people relations," the ministry said.

Khanal also expressed his "deep gratitude for the solidarity and swift disaster relief support" provided by India following the floods in the Bhotekoshi River and wished Srivastava well in his future endeavours. In his response, Srivastava expressed his "deep appreciation to the Government of Nepal for all the support and cooperation extended" during his tenure and said he hoped that "Nepal-India relations will continue to flourish in the days ahead."

Srivastava also called on Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai for a farewell meeting. "Called on Foreign Secretary @amritrai555 for farewell meeting earlier today. Recalled considerable progress made in our bilateral relations over the last few years, and thanked him and @MofaNepal colleagues for their support throughout my tenure in Nepal," Srivastava said in a post on X.

Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Rai appreciated Srivastava's contribution in "further strengthening Nepal-India relations" and acknowledged his role in progress in energy, cross-border infrastructure and people-to-people relations. The ministry added that Srivastava expressed gratitude to the Government and people of Nepal for the support and cooperation he received during his tenure. (ANI)