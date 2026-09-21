Fed, BoE probe banks' exposure to trading firms after Jane Street loss, FT reports

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2026 15:16 IST | Created: 21-09-2026 15:16 IST
Fed, BoE probe banks' exposure to trading firms after Jane Street loss, FT reports

The US and UK ​central banks have asked global ‌banks ​about their exposures to large trading firms after turmoil at a hedge fund caused large losses ‌at proprietary trading firm Jane Street in July, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The AI-focused Situational Awareness fund, run by former OpenAI researcher Leopold Aschenbrenner, was ‌forced to sell most of its public equities portfolio to Citadel Securities ‌after a sharp selloff in AI and chip stocks in July. Jane Street lost roughly $15 billion that month, particularly through its investment in the hedge fund and other technology holdings.

The ⁠central ​banks are seeking ⁠information on the trading firms' risk appetite, how banks' exposure to them evolved throughout the ⁠trading day, and how risk controls operated, the FT report said, citing people ​familiar with the matter. Reuters could not immediately verify the report. The ⁠Bank of England declined to comment. Jane Street and the US Federal Reserve did not ⁠immediately ​respond to a Reuters request for comment outside of business hours.

Last month, the US Securities and Exchange Commission subpoenaed Wall Street banks, ⁠including Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Citigroup and Bank of America. It was examining Situational Awareness' ⁠trading activity and use ⁠of leverage following its near-collapse, including the trades that triggered margin calls and the fund's communications with lenders.

TRENDING

1
US says it killed four people in strike on vessel in Caribbean

US says it killed four people in strike on vessel in Caribbean

Global
2
Soccer-Saudi drop Al Juwayr from Gulf Cup squad over 'disciplinary' issue

Soccer-Saudi drop Al Juwayr from Gulf Cup squad over 'disciplinary' issue

Global
3
US says it killed four in strike on vessel in the Caribbean

US says it killed four in strike on vessel in the Caribbean

Global
4
Apple's Tim Cook sees Australia's social media curbs as 'world-leading', PM says

Apple's Tim Cook sees Australia's social media curbs as 'world-leading', PM ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Better Technology, Weaker Motivation: How Generative AI Can Undermine Excellence at Work

China’s Pollution Transparency Pushes Green Patents Higher but Corporate Gains Fade Quickly

ADB-Backed Panda Bond Brings New Capital and Stronger Infrastructure Rules to Pakistan’s Economy

From Semiconductors to Clean Energy: ASEAN Reshapes Its Foreign Investment Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026