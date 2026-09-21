Pope Leo calls for AI systems that don't foster divisions

Pope Leo, ​who has warned of the ​risk that AI could ‌lead the ​world down a path of unending war, on Monday urged the development of AI ‌systems that do not foster divisions in society but strengthen peace initiatives.

"In a world marked by conflict and division, the development of artificial intelligence calls ‌for a vision inspired by wisdom and charity," the pontiff said ‌in a message to a conference on AI issues held in Rome. The pope called for development of AI systems that "serve the dignity of every person and strengthen ⁠the ​bonds that unite the ⁠human family".

Leo, the first US-born pope, has made addressing the possible dangers of ⁠AI development a major theme of his 16-month-old papacy, first discussing the issue ​publicly on his third day as pope. In his first major document, ⁠issued in May, Leo warned that AI systems spread misinformation and prioritise conflict. He urged ⁠international ​regulation of the industry.

Monday's conference, hosted at Rome's Pontifical Lateran University, was titled "AI4Peace." Speakers included US economist Jeffrey Sachs, Rome city ⁠council president Svetlana Celli and Francisco Rojas Aravena, rector of the UN's University for ⁠Peace, based ⁠in Costa Rica. Leo's brief message was read aloud to attendees by Rev. Andrea Ciucci, chancellor of the ‌Vatican's Pontifical ‌Academy for Life.