Kremlin says AfD's victory in Germany due in large part to lack of cheap Russian gas
The Kremlin said on Monday that the far-right Alternative for Germany's (AfD) first place position in a state election in northeastern Germany on Sunday was in large part due to Berlin no longer buying cheap Russian gas and choosing to buy expensive US energy instead.
Chancellor Friedrich Merz was clinging to power on Monday after his conservative party tumbled to its worst regional election defeat in postwar Germany and members of his coalition clashed over his unpopular reform agenda.