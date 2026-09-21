Kremlin says AfD's victory in Germany due in large part to lack of cheap Russian gas

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2026 15:46 IST | Created: 21-09-2026 15:46 IST
Kremlin says AfD's victory in Germany due in large part to lack of cheap Russian gas

​The ​Kremlin said ‌on Monday that ​the far-right Alternative for ‌Germany's (AfD) first place position in a state election in northeastern Germany ‌on Sunday was in large ‌part due to Berlin no longer buying cheap Russian gas ⁠and ​choosing ⁠to buy expensive US energy ⁠instead.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz was clinging ​to power on Monday after his ⁠conservative party tumbled to ⁠its ​worst regional election defeat in postwar Germany and ⁠members of his coalition clashed over ⁠his ⁠unpopular reform agenda.

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