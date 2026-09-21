Soccer-Italy's Daniel Maldini cleared of drug use after Milan car crash

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2026 16:35 IST | Created: 21-09-2026 16:35 IST
Soccer-Italy's Daniel Maldini cleared of drug use after Milan car crash

Hospital tests have ruled ​out drug use by Italy's ​Daniel Maldini when he ‌was involved ​in a road accident in Milan this month, a local police source said on Monday. Maldini, ‌who plays for Cagliari, was among six people who suffered minor injuries when his Porsche Carrera collided with another vehicle in the northern ‌part of the city at about 5:15 a.m. (0315 GMT) on September ‌13.

The 24-year-old forward had his driving licence confiscated by local police after he was found to be over the legal blood alcohol limit. Maldini scored the winning goal ⁠in ​Cagliari's 1-0 victory ⁠over Udinese in Serie A on Saturday.

The son of former Italy and AC Milan ⁠defender Paolo Maldini, he received a call-up to the national team last ​week and has made six appearances for Italy. After being taken to ⁠hospital for further checks, Maldini underwent testing for drug use. The results, released on ⁠Monday, ​ruled out the use of narcotic substances.

Maldini's lawyer, Danilo Buongiorno, said he was satisfied with the results. "The findings confirm what Daniel ⁠has always maintained, namely that he has never used drugs," Buongiorno told ⁠Reuters. "The only ⁠remaining charge is drink-driving."

Daniel Maldini has played for several Serie A clubs, including Lazio, Atalanta and AC ‌Milan.

TRENDING

1
US says it killed four people in strike on vessel in Caribbean

US says it killed four people in strike on vessel in Caribbean

Global
2
Soccer-Saudi drop Al Juwayr from Gulf Cup squad over 'disciplinary' issue

Soccer-Saudi drop Al Juwayr from Gulf Cup squad over 'disciplinary' issue

Global
3
US says it killed four in strike on vessel in the Caribbean

US says it killed four in strike on vessel in the Caribbean

Global
4
Apple's Tim Cook sees Australia's social media curbs as 'world-leading', PM says

Apple's Tim Cook sees Australia's social media curbs as 'world-leading', PM ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Livestock Manure Cut Fertiliser Use? Promise and Pitfalls of Circular Farming

Can We Cut Carbon Without Leaving Workers Behind? Lessons From 79 Global Economies

Early Puberty in Girls: Danish Study Traces Growth Clues Back to the Infant Years

Can Native Shrubs Help Stop Invasive Plants From Reclaiming Gangwon’s Riverbanks?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026