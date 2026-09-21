Germany's Merz to pursue anti-expropriation legislation after Berlin vote
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, responding to strong gains by the Left Party in Berlin over the weekend, said on Monday that his government would pursue legislation to prevent expropriations. Lead candidate Elif Eralp campaigned on the soaring cost of housing in the German capital and immediately promised to follow through with a pledge to nationalize private housing associations that account for a large share of the city's housing stock.
"Mass expropriations are not the solution," Merz said at a press conference. "Ultimately, they lead to job losses, they reduce the construction of new housing, they will drive up rents and exacerbate the very problem that the Left Party set out to solve." (Writing by Friederike Heine Editing by Linda Pasquini)