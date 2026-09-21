German ​Chancellor Friedrich Merz, ​responding to ‌strong gains ​by the Left Party in Berlin over ‌the weekend, said on Monday that his government would pursue legislation to prevent ‌expropriations. Lead candidate Elif Eralp campaigned on ‌the soaring cost of housing in the German capital and immediately promised to follow through ⁠with ​a ⁠pledge to nationalize private housing associations that account ⁠for a large share of the ​city's housing stock.

"Mass expropriations are not the ⁠solution," Merz said at a press conference. "Ultimately, ⁠they ​lead to job losses, they reduce the construction of new housing, ⁠they will drive up rents and exacerbate ⁠the ⁠very problem that the Left Party set out to solve." (Writing ‌by ‌Friederike Heine Editing by ​Linda Pasquini)