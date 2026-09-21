Bessent says China 'very engaged' on Iran sanctions, including airline shutdown effort
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday that all Iranian airlines will be shut down on September 23 by the threat of secondary sanctions on air services providers and that Chinese officials have been "very engaged" in the U.S. economic pressure campaign against Iran. Bessent told CNBC after concluding talks on Sunday night with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng that when Iranian airlines land at an airport, "you cannot provide them with fuel, you cannot provide them with landing services, you cannot sell them tickets, or you will be knocked out of the dollar system."
He said the US was having positive discussions with Chinese financial authorities, including People's Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng, on compliance with US sanctions on Iran.