Bessent says China 'very engaged' on Iran sanctions, including airline shutdown effort

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2026 18:01 IST | Created: 21-09-2026 18:01 IST
Bessent says China 'very engaged' on Iran sanctions, including airline shutdown effort

US Treasury ​Secretary Scott ​Bessent said on Monday ‌that all ​Iranian airlines will be shut down on September ‌23 by the threat of secondary sanctions on air services providers and that Chinese ‌officials have been "very engaged" in the U.S. ‌economic pressure campaign against Iran. Bessent told CNBC after concluding talks on Sunday night with Chinese ⁠Vice ​Premier He ⁠Lifeng that when Iranian airlines land at an ⁠airport, "you cannot provide them with fuel, you cannot ​provide them with landing services, you cannot ⁠sell them tickets, or you will be knocked ⁠out ​of the dollar system."

He said the US was having positive ⁠discussions with Chinese financial authorities, including People's Bank of ⁠China ⁠Governor Pan Gongsheng, on compliance with US sanctions on Iran.

TRENDING

1
US says it killed four people in strike on vessel in Caribbean

US says it killed four people in strike on vessel in Caribbean

Global
2
Soccer-Saudi drop Al Juwayr from Gulf Cup squad over 'disciplinary' issue

Soccer-Saudi drop Al Juwayr from Gulf Cup squad over 'disciplinary' issue

Global
3
US says it killed four in strike on vessel in the Caribbean

US says it killed four in strike on vessel in the Caribbean

Global
4
Apple's Tim Cook sees Australia's social media curbs as 'world-leading', PM says

Apple's Tim Cook sees Australia's social media curbs as 'world-leading', PM ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Livestock Manure Cut Fertiliser Use? Promise and Pitfalls of Circular Farming

Can We Cut Carbon Without Leaving Workers Behind? Lessons From 79 Global Economies

Early Puberty in Girls: Danish Study Traces Growth Clues Back to the Infant Years

Can Native Shrubs Help Stop Invasive Plants From Reclaiming Gangwon’s Riverbanks?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026