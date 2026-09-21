Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Poland watchdog fines Neuca in decade-long drug pricing cartel

Poland's competition regulator UOKiK said on Monday it fined pharmaceutical ​wholesaler Neuca 499 million zlotys ($131 million) for participating in a pricing cartel that lasted more than a ​decade, sending its shares sharply lower. The penalty was the largest in a total ‌905 ​million zloty fine against four wholesalers that shared drug pricing data for more than 10 years, UOKiK said. The regulator added that the three largest groups controlled more than 70% of Poland's wholesale drug market.

Beacon's gene therapy for vision loss condition meets main trial goal

Beacon Therapeutics said on Monday its experimental gene therapy improved the ability to read ‌in low-light conditions in a late-stage trial on people with a form of inherited eye disease that can cause progressive vision loss. Here are some details:

'Momnesia' pregnancy forgetfulness linked to brain circuit disruption

It is sometimes called "momnesia," "mommy brain," "pregnancy brain" or "baby brain" — the forgetfulness, mental fogginess and cognitive changes that many women may experience during pregnancy. For instance, a woman might walk into the kitchen and forget why she did, or perhaps misplace her car keys in the bathroom. Scientists know it is a real biological phenomenon, ‌and now have found a possible explanation, identifying a specific brain circuit that becomes disrupted under the sustained high levels of estrogen that accompany pregnancy.

J&J's Caplyta meets main goal of bipolar mania study

Johnson & Johnson said on Monday ‌its experimental use of Caplyta for bipolar mania met the main goal of a late-stage study, bringing the drug a step closer to expanding beyond its currently approved uses. J&J gained Caplyta through its $14.6 billion acquisition of Intra-Cellular Therapies last year to bolster its neuroscience business.

Factbox-Weight-loss drug developers line up to tap lucrative market as competition heats up

The weight-loss drug market is booming, with biotech firms racing to capture a slice of the fast-growing sector dominated by Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly. Analysts expect the weight-loss sector to generate about $100 billion in annual sales in the next decade.

Australia's ⁠Telix Pharma agrees ​to buy Germany's ITM Isotope for about $1.65 billion

Australia's Telix Pharmaceuticals ⁠said on Monday it has agreed to acquire Germany-based ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE for about $1.65 billion on a cash- and debt-free basis, further boosting its radiopharmaceutical ambitions. After adjustments, ITM shareholders are expected to receive about $1.25 billion in Telix shares at $11.84 per share.

Wegovy-maker Novo shares slump as ⁠management grilled on pricing, M&A

Novo Nordisk shares slid as much as 9% on Monday as executives faced tough questions from analysts over the drugmaker's pricing power and dealmaking strategy ahead of looming patent expiries. Novo aims to launch more than five blockbuster drugs by 2030 and ​deliver more than 150 billion Danish crowns ($23 billion) in pipeline sales in 2035, CEO Mike Doustdar said at the drugmaker's capital markets day in London.

RNA drug developer ADARx seeks $1.74 billion valuation in US IPO

ADARx Pharmaceuticals ⁠is targeting a valuation of up to $1.74 billion in its US initial public offering, the company developing RNA drugs said on Monday. The company is aiming to raise up to $371.9 million by offering 21.9 million shares priced between $15 and $17.

Novo says CagriSema shows greater weight loss than Lilly rival in diabetes ⁠patients

Novo ​Nordisk said on Monday its next-generation experimental drug, CagriSema, delivered an estimated average weight loss of 12.4% in a late-stage trial in patients with diabetes, outperforming Eli Lilly's rival drug. It has been viewed as a successor to Novo's blockbuster weight-loss drug, Wegovy, which faces patent expiries after 2030, and could help the Danish drugmaker claw back ground lost to Lilly in the fast-growing weight-loss market.

Oura targets $15.62 billion valuation in US IPO, setting stage for fall listings

Smart ring maker ⁠Oura is targeting a fully diluted valuation of $15.62 billion in its US initial public offering, as the fall listing window looks to kick back into action after a subdued start marked by market volatility. The deal will put investor ⁠appetite for high-growth consumer technology companies to the test, as uncertainty ⁠around the AI trade, rising bond yields and Federal Reserve rate hikes has kept markets jittery in recent weeks.

Wegovy-maker Novo faces calls to map out strategy beyond weight-loss drugs

Wegovy-maker Novo Nordisk's CEO Mike Doustdar will face pressure on Monday to set out his strategy for competing with US rival Eli Lilly and how he plans to boost ‌the company's growth beyond the blockbuster weight-loss ‌drug. Novo rode a wave of demand after launching Wegovy in 2021 which helped it become Europe's most valuable listed firm ​in 2023 with a market capitalisation of more than $600 billion.