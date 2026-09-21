Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Mural of ​rapper Macklemore painted in Gaza after ​Sheeran tour furore

Artists in Gaza have ‌painted a ​mural of Macklemore wrapped in a Palestinian flag on a huge slab of concrete in the ruins of Gaza City, after the ‌US rapper was kicked off Ed Sheeran's upcoming tour for calling for a "Free Palestine". The mural, on a slab that leans against ruined buildings surrounded by rubble, depicts the "Thrift Shop" rapper raising a fist in ‌the air.

US fashion council CEO Kolb resigns after clash with runway show protesters

Steven Kolb resigned as ‌head of the Council of Fashion Designers of America on Friday, days after coming under fire for physically restraining animal rights activists at a New York Fashion Week runway show. "After twenty years leading the CFDA, I have made the ⁠difficult decision ​to step down as ⁠CEO and President," Kolb said in a post on his Substack.

Warner Bros, Paramount rise on report California settlement talks could ⁠clear merger hurdle

Shares of Warner Bros Discovery and Paramount Skydance jumped on Monday, after a report said ​Paramount and California's attorney general were in advanced settlement talks that could clear one of the ⁠final hurdles to the companies' $110 billion merger. Here are some more details:

Cindy Crawford's son Presley Gerber dies aged 27

Presley Gerber, ⁠the ​son of supermodel Cindy Crawford, died on Sunday aged 27. The Los Angeles Medical Examiner in its report indicated that he died in a rehabilitation facility. It did not provide a cause ⁠of death.

Ed Sheeran calls Israel's treatment of Gazans 'unjustifiable,' apologizes for Macklemore controversy

Pop star Ed Sheeran ⁠apologized on Saturday for ⁠his handling of a controversy that erupted this week when rapper Macklemore was removed as an opening act over comments on the occupied Palestinian territories. Breaking ‌his silence ‌on the issue, the British singer decried Israel's treatment ​of residents in Gaza as "unjustifiable."