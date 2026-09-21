Reuters Science News Summary
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
'Momnesia' pregnancy forgetfulness linked to brain circuit disruption
It is sometimes called "momnesia," "mommy brain," "pregnancy brain" or "baby brain" — the forgetfulness, mental fogginess and cognitive changes that many women may experience during pregnancy. For instance, a woman might walk into the kitchen and forget why she did, or perhaps misplace her car keys in the bathroom. Scientists know it is a real biological phenomenon, and now have found a possible explanation, identifying a specific brain circuit that becomes disrupted under the sustained high levels of estrogen that accompany pregnancy.