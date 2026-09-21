Following is a ​summary ​of current ‌science news ​briefs.

'Momnesia' pregnancy forgetfulness linked ‌to brain circuit disruption

It is sometimes called "momnesia," "mommy brain," "pregnancy brain" or "baby brain" — the ‌forgetfulness, mental fogginess and cognitive ‌changes that many women may experience during pregnancy. For instance, ⁠a ​woman ⁠might walk into the kitchen ⁠and forget why she did, or ​perhaps misplace her car keys ⁠in the bathroom. Scientists know it ⁠is ​a real biological phenomenon, and now have found ⁠a possible explanation, identifying a specific ⁠brain ⁠circuit that becomes disrupted under the sustained high ‌levels ‌of estrogen that ​accompany pregnancy.