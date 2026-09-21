Romanian pro-Russian former presidential frontrunner under investigation for fraud

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2026 18:39 IST | Created: 21-09-2026 18:39 IST
Romanian pro-Russian former presidential frontrunner under investigation for fraud

Romanian prosecutors said on Monday they were ​investigating Calin Georgescu, the pro-Russian former frontrunner ​in the country's 2024 canceled presidential ‌election, ​in a €1.1 million ($1.26 million) fraud scheme. The European Union and NATO state canceled its presidential election in December 2024 on account of ‌suspected Russian interference in favour of Georgescu, a strong critic of NATO, Brussels and Western support for Ukraine. Moscow denied the accusations of meddling in the election.

The ballot was re-run in May ‌2025 and was ultimately won by pro-European centrist President Nicusor Dan. Georgescu, who was banned ‌from running again but remains popular, is already on trial in two separate cases, one on charges of attempting to disrupt national security after the election was canceled, the second for promoting Romania's 1930s fascist leaders, which ⁠is ​illegal. He has denied ⁠all wrongdoing.

Prosecutors raided his home early on Monday and brought him in for questioning in a separate investigation ⁠for alleged fraud and setting up an organized crime group. Prosecutors said Georgescu and two other suspects ​prompted a Romanian businessman from the central county of Buzau to give them €1.1 million by ⁠making him believe they could help him get a credit line of up to €15 million from a foreign ⁠financial institution.

Georgescu ​declined to comment to reporters about the prosecutors' allegations while being brought in for questioning. Romania's canceled ballot left voters deeply divided, stoked mistrust in state institutions and fueled support ⁠for the far right.

Prosecutors have said several criminal investigations had revealed a pattern of hybrid attacks ⁠against Romania seeking ⁠to influence voters and weaken state institutions. The campaign included cyber attacks, public events and online disinformation associated with pro-Russian propaganda channels. Moscow has denied ‌involvement in ‌disinformation campaigns.

($1 = 0.8703 euros)

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