France condemns Russian parliamentary elections that ruling party is set to win

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2026 18:50 IST | Created: 21-09-2026 18:50 IST
France condemns Russian parliamentary elections that ruling party is set to win

​Russian parliamentary elections ​that the ‌country's ruling ​United Russia party were easily ‌on track to win did not meet the conditions for free elections, ‌France's foreign ministry said ‌on Monday, adding that the organisation of elections in occupied Ukrainian ⁠territories constituted ​another ⁠violation of international law.

"Heightened repression against ⁠civil society and the opposition, the ​exclusion of several political parties, ⁠growing restrictions on freedom of expression ⁠and ​the banning of independent media have undermined the Russian ⁠people's ability to freely form and ⁠express ⁠their choice," the ministry said in a statement.

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