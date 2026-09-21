US report says FAA must better address threats to aircraft communication

​A ​government watchdog ‌on Monday said ​the U.S. Federal ‌Aviation Administration must take new steps to address threats to ‌aircraft communication, including spoofing and ‌jamming. The Government Accountability Office said the FAA has ⁠not completed ​risk ⁠assessments and updated security documentation needed ⁠to address spoofing and ​jamming threats, and does ⁠not have a real-time detection ⁠capability ​for all spectrum-related threats.

The report said hackers could ⁠transmit fraudulent clearance cancellations potentially ⁠leading ⁠to flight delays or safety issues.