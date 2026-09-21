DIARY-Political and General News Events from September 21

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MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 21 WASHINGTON, DC - Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics visits the United States. Edgars Rinkevics attends the opening of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York and holds meetings in Washington, Los Angeles and San Diego focused on defense, technology and business cooperation. (to Sept. 28)

MANILA - Economic and trade ministers of ASEAN countries hold high-level meetings in Manila. (To Sept. 22) MUNICH – 200th Munich Oktoberfest (To October 4)

NEW YORK/OTTAWA - Vietnam Communist Party General Secretary and State President To Lam attends the high-level general debate ‌of the 81st United Nations General Assembly and holds bilateral meetings in the United States before paying a State visit to Canada. (to Sept. 25) NANJING, China - Taiwan Labor Minister Hung Sun-han to attend the APEC Human Resources Development Ministerial Meeting in Nanjing, marking the first visit to China by a minister-level official from President Lai Ching-te's administration.

MANILA - ASEAN energy ministers, senior officials hold meetings. (To Sept. 25) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22 IOWA/NEW YORK - NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte visits Iowa and New York (To Sept 22).

BOGOTA - Costa Rican President Laura Fernandez ‌is set to visit her Colombian counterpart Abelardo De La Espriella in Barranquilla, to discuss expanded cooperation on anti-narcotics and the fight against crime. BARRANQUILLA, COLOMBIA - Colombian President Abelardo De La Espriella meets Costa Rican President Laura Fernández Delgado.

BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23 MOROCCO - Moroccan Chamber ‌of Representatives election.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES - Czech President Petr Pavel visits the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. BRUSSELS - EU industry ministers gather in Brussels to discuss competitiveness.

BISSAU - Guinea-Bissau marks 53rd anniversary of independence from Portugal WASHINGTON - Chinese President Xi Jinping visits the United States, U.S. President Donald Trump has announced.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

PARIS - Pope Leo visits France (To September 28) - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 26 UNITED NATIONS - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will address the UN General Assembly.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

BERLIN – 52nd BMW Berlin Marathon SWITZERLAND - Switzerland Referendum election

SAO TOME AND PRINCIPE - Sao Tomean National Assembly election - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 GLOBAL - World Rabies Day

SEOUL - South ⁠Korea marks the 76th anniversary of recovering Seoul from North Korea during the Korean War. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting

BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of energy ministers (To September 29) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 MADRID - French President Emmanuel Macron visits Madrid, meets with Spain's Royals and Prime Minister Sanchez (to September 30).

LUXEMBOURG - Finland President Alexander Stubb and spouse Suzanne Innes-Stubb to pay a state visit to Luxembourg. (To September 30) - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30 DUBLIN - Informal meeting of EU health ministers (to October 1).

MANILA - ASEAN defense ⁠ministers hold annual meetings (To October 1) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 1 GLOBAL - International Day of Older Persons

ABUJA - Nigeria celebrates its 66th year of independence CHINA - 77th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China

LUXEMBOURG – EU Justice and Home Affairs Council (To October 2) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2 MONACO - Italian President Sergio Mattarella visits Monaco for talks with Prince Albert II during the first state visit to the Principality by an Italian head of state (To October 3)

GUINEA - 68th anniversary of independence from France GLOBAL - International Day of Non-Violence

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3

LATVIA - Latvian Parliament ​Election - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4 VIRTUAL - OPEC+ members Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman hold a monthly meeting to review global oil market conditions and compliance with voluntary production adjustments.

BRAZIL - Brazilian Chamber of Deputies Election BRAZIL - Brazilian Federal Senate Election

BRAZIL - Brazilian Presidency Election BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidency Election

BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - Bosnia and Herzegovina House of Representatives Election LONDON - The OPEC+ JMMC will meet to ⁠discuss market conditions and production data.

The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) comprises Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Nigeria, Algeria and Venezuela. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 5 GLOBAL - World Teachers' Day

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – 15th Death Anniversary of Apple co-founder, Steve Jobs. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6 - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7 GREECE - Greece hosts East Mediterranean gas forum in Athens.

MOSCOW - 20th anniversary of the murder of journalist Anna Politkovskaya - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8 GLOBAL - World Sight Day

LUXEMBOURG – Eurogroup Meeting - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9 GLOBAL - World Post Day

LUXEMBOURG - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council CZECH REPUBLIC - Czech Senate Election

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10

GLOBAL - ⁠World mental ​health day GLOBAL - World Day against death penalty

FIJI – 56th anniversary of independence - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 12 LUXEMBOURG – EU Foreign Affairs Council

BALI – 24th anniversary of Bali bombings - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13 GLOBAL - International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction

SAN JOSE, Chile – 16th anniversary of rescue of 33 Chilean miners trapped in a collapsed Andean mine. LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council

BANGKOK - Boards of Governors of the World Bank Group and IMF, Annual meetings. (To October 18) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15 BRUSSELS - European Council (To October 16)

GLOBAL - United Nation's world hand-washing day GLOBAL - International day of rural women

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16

GLOBAL - World food day - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17 GLOBAL - International day for the eradication of poverty

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18

JERUSALEM – 15th anniversary of release of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit after more than five years of being held incommunicado by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 20 WINDSOR, England - Oman's Haitham bin Tariq visits United Kingdom to headline a three-day state visit hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla (To ⁠October 22)

TRIPOLI – 15th anniversary of capture and killing of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22 BRUSSELS - EU Informal meeting of trade ministers. (To October 23)

SAUDI ARABIA – 15th death anniversary of Sultan bin Abdulaziz, who served as crown prince of the Kingdom from 2005 until his demise in 2011. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23 LIBYA – 15th anniversary of declaration of Libya's Liberation.

VAN, Turkey – 15th anniversary of earthquake that killed more than 600 people ⁠and injured more than 4,000 others. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25 SOFIA - Bulgaria holds a presidential election.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 27

ISRAEL - Israeli Knesset Election - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 29 MANILA - ASEAN ⁠defense ministers hold an annual meeting with dialogue partners, dubbed as ADMM-Plus.

OTTAWA - EU-Canada summit (To October 30) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30 ATLANTA, United States - U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio hosts a G20 foreign ministers' meeting. (To October 31)

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 3

Guam - Guamanian Legislature election. Guam - Guamanian Governor election.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 5

MADRID - Presidents, heads of state gather in Madrid for the Iberoamerican Summit. (To Nov. 5) - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7 NEW ZEALAND - New Zealand holds a general election

MONTEVIDEO - Pope Leo visits Uruguay (To Nov. 8) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 08 BUENOS AIRES - Pope Leo on official visit to Argentina (to November 11).

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11

LIMA - Pope Leo visits Peru (to November 17). - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13 MANILA - Leaders of ASEAN countries hold annual meetings in Manila (to November 15).

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER ‌14

PERU - Pope Leo visits Peru (To Nov. 17) - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 18 SHENZHEN, China - Russian President Vladimir ‌Putin is to lead the Russian delegation at APEC Summit in Shenzhen.

SHENZHEN, China - China hosts the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen. (To Nov. 19) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

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