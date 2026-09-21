U.S. ​President Donald ​Trump spoke ‌by phone with ​Yemeni President Rashad al-Alimi on ‌Sunday, four people familiar with the matter said, discussing the advances of the ‌Iran-backed Houthis around a vital ‌global waterway. Alimi requested U.S. support for his Saudi-backed government in its fight against ⁠the ​Houthis, ⁠who this month took key areas along ⁠the Bab al-Mandeb strait in ​a lightning offensive.

Two of the sources, ⁠one Yemeni and one Western, ⁠said ​Trump had made no direct pledge of military support during ⁠the call. The White House and Yemen's ⁠information ⁠minister did not immediately respond to requests for comment.