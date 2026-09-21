Gains ​in ​AI stocks ‌boosted the ​main US stock indexes on ‌Monday, as Treasury yields retreated and crude prices tumbled more than ‌2% to hit an ‌11-day low on indications of progress in Middle East negotiations.

The ⁠Dow ​Jones ⁠Industrial Average rose 254.1 points, or ⁠0.49%, at the open to ​51936.76. The S&P 500 rose ⁠42.3 points, or 0.55%, at ⁠the ​open to 7692.83, while the Nasdaq Composite rose ⁠200.6 points, or 0.76%, to ⁠26723.194 ⁠at the opening bell.