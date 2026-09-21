US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as AI stocks advance, oil slides
Gains in AI stocks boosted the main US stock indexes on Monday, as Treasury yields retreated and crude prices tumbled more than 2% to hit an 11-day low on indications of progress in Middle East negotiations.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 254.1 points, or 0.49%, at the open to 51936.76. The S&P 500 rose 42.3 points, or 0.55%, at the open to 7692.83, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 200.6 points, or 0.76%, to 26723.194 at the opening bell.