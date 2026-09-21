Czech government approves higher deficit in 2027 budget plan
The Czech government approved a 2027 budget draft on Monday set to widen the deficit for a third straight year to keep up with populist Prime Minister Andrej Babis' pledges to raise spending for public wages, road investments, healthcare and also defence. The three-party government signed off on a budget proposal with a deficit target of 386 billion crowns ($18.21 billion), Finance Minister Alena Schillerova said. That is up from 310 billion crowns expected this year and 291 billion crowns achieved in 2025.
($1 = 21.1930 Czech crowns)