Fed, BoE probe banks' exposure to trading firms after Jane Street loss, FT reports

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2026 22:03 IST | Created: 21-09-2026 22:03 IST
Fed, BoE probe banks' exposure to trading firms after Jane Street loss, FT reports

The US and ​UK central banks have asked ‌global ​banks about their exposures to large trading firms after turmoil at a hedge fund caused ‌large losses at proprietary trading firm Jane Street in July, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The AI-focused Situational Awareness fund, run by former OpenAI researcher Leopold ‌Aschenbrenner, was forced to sell most of its public equities portfolio to ‌Citadel Securities after a sharp selloff in AI and chip stocks in July. Jane Street lost roughly $15 billion that month, particularly through its investment in the hedge fund ⁠and other technology ​holdings.

The central ⁠banks are seeking information on the trading firms' risk appetite, how banks' exposure to them ⁠evolved throughout the trading day, and how risk controls operated, the FT report said, ​citing people familiar with the matter. Reuters could not immediately verify ⁠the report. The Bank of England and the US Federal Reserve declined to comment. ⁠Jane Street ​did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Last month, the US Securities and Exchange Commission subpoenaed Wall Street banks, including ⁠Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Citigroup and Bank of America. It was examining Situational Awareness' trading ⁠activity and use ⁠of leverage following its near-collapse, including the trades that triggered margin calls and the fund's communications with lenders.

TRENDING

1
US says it killed four people in strike on vessel in Caribbean

US says it killed four people in strike on vessel in Caribbean

Global
2
Soccer-Saudi drop Al Juwayr from Gulf Cup squad over 'disciplinary' issue

Soccer-Saudi drop Al Juwayr from Gulf Cup squad over 'disciplinary' issue

Global
3
US says it killed four in strike on vessel in the Caribbean

US says it killed four in strike on vessel in the Caribbean

Global
4
Apple's Tim Cook sees Australia's social media curbs as 'world-leading', PM says

Apple's Tim Cook sees Australia's social media curbs as 'world-leading', PM ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Higher Education Be Inclusive Without Putting Global South Knowledge on Equal Footing?

How the Hormuz LNG Shock Quietly Erased $241 Billion from US Debt

Can Livestock Manure Cut Fertiliser Use? Promise and Pitfalls of Circular Farming

Can We Cut Carbon Without Leaving Workers Behind? Lessons From 79 Global Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026