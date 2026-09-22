Trump says Putin should 'settle the war' as he enters UN meeting
US President Donald Trump told reporters at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday that his message to Russian President Vladimir Putin was to "settle the war."
US President Donald Trump told reporters at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday that his message to Russian President Vladimir Putin was to "settle the war."
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