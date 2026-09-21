EXCLUSIVE-Trump approval falls to career low of 32% as high costs bite, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds

President Donald Trump's approval rating fell to 32% - the lowest of his political career - as his fellow Republicans soured on his handling of the cost of living amid ‌the unpopular Iran war, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll found.

The four-day poll, which closed on ‌Sunday, showed 73% of Republicans approved of Trump's job performance, down from 82% in a Reuters/Ipsos poll a week earlier. His overall approval stood at 35% that week. Trump returned to the White House in January ⁠2025 on promises ​to tame inflation ⁠and end foreign wars. In a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted in the hours after he was first sworn in, ⁠he enjoyed a 47% approval rate.

Just 17% of respondents in the new poll approved of his handling ​of the cost of living - the top issue Americans say will determine how ⁠they vote in the November 3 midterm elections, when Trump's Republicans are defending narrow congressional majorities. Dissatisfaction among Republicans on ⁠the ​subject has been growing since Trump launched the war on Iran in February that has pushed gasoline and diesel prices sharply higher. Now for the first time, Republicans ⁠who disapprove of Trump's handling of the cost of living outnumber those who give him a ⁠thumbs up - 51% to ⁠44%.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted online and gathered 1,277 responses from US adults nationwide. It had a margin of error of 3 ‌percentage points.