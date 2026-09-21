Norway to offer Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations over $100 million to counter future pandemics
Norway will contribute a total of 1 billion Norwegian crowns ($105.95 million) to global health organization CEPI for its next strategic period between 2027 and 2031, it said in a statement on Monday, to help bolster global capacity to counter future pandemics. The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations was one of the early investors that helped to develop a vaccine at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
($1 = 9.4387 Norwegian crowns)