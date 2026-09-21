Norway to offer Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations over $100 million to counter future pandemics

​Norway will ​contribute ‌a total ​of 1 billion Norwegian crowns ($105.95 ‌million) to global health organization CEPI for its next ‌strategic period between 2027 ‌and 2031, it said in a statement on Monday, ⁠to ​help ⁠bolster global capacity to counter ⁠future pandemics. The Coalition for ​Epidemic Preparedness Innovations was ⁠one of the early investors ⁠that ​helped to develop a vaccine at ⁠the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

($1 = ⁠9.4387 ⁠Norwegian crowns)