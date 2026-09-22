Trump administration proposes $5 billion to kickstart investment fund to rebuild Gulf energy sites, WSJ reports
The Trump administration has proposed investing $5 billion in a new fund that would help Middle East countries rebuild energy infrastructure battered in the Iran war and reduce their reliance on the Strait of Hormuz to transport oil and gas, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing U.S. and Middle Eastern officials and documents.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.