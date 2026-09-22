Trump administration proposes $5 billion to kickstart investment fund to rebuild Gulf energy sites, WSJ reports

​The Trump administration has proposed ‌investing $5 billion in a new fund that would ‌help Middle East countries ‌rebuild energy infrastructure battered in the Iran war and ⁠reduce ​their ⁠reliance on the Strait of ⁠Hormuz to transport oil and ​gas, the Wall Street ⁠Journal reported on Monday, citing ⁠U.S. ​and Middle Eastern officials and ⁠documents.

Reuters could not immediately verify ⁠the ⁠report.