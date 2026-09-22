Moldovan leaders say will seek parliament's ok to declare energy, water emergency

Moldova's pro-European leaders said on Monday ​that they were asking parliament to declare a ​state of emergency for energy ‌and water ​supply in connection with dangerously low levels on the Dniester River it shares with Ukraine.

Prime Minister Vasile Tofan, writing on social media after ‌a meeting of Moldova's Security Council, said the government would present the appeal to the chamber on Tuesday to give the administration the powers needed to tackle difficulties. He said giving the government a free hand ‌to act was critical as Moldova secured much of its gas, oil and electricity from outside the ‌country.

"We can't afford to wait for a crisis to start looking for solutions. This will give the government the necessary tools to step in at the first sign of need—and only where it's truly necessary," Tofan wrote. "The government will be ⁠ready ​to provide the economy ⁠and citizens with water, electricity, and heat, and vulnerable households with the support they need."

President Maia Sandu, who has spearheaded a ⁠drive for Moldova to join the European Union by 2030, had earlier chaired the Security Council meeting and said ​its members had recommended introducing emergency regulations quickly. "The share of renewable energy sources has increased, ⁠but we still don't have the necessary capacity to cover consumption during peak hours," she told a press conference.

"However, we need ⁠to ​be ready for any changes and provide solutions, no matter what is going on outside the country." Moldova's government has been concerned with low levels on the Dniester for months.

A joint meeting of ⁠Moldovan and Ukrainian experts last month reduced flows through the Dniester hydropower station in southern Ukraine to permit ⁠irrigation of crops ⁠in Moldova. The situation on the Dniester was further complicated last March by a Russian attack on the hydropower plant that triggered an oil spill and polluted ‌water systems ‌in Moldova.