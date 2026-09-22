Motor racing-F1 commission agrees shorter races from 2027

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2026 02:26 IST | Created: 22-09-2026 02:26 IST
Motor racing-F1 commission agrees shorter races from 2027

The governing FIA's Formula One ​commission agreed on Monday ​to reduce the standard ‌Grand ​Prix distance from 305km to 290km from 2027, cutting races by two or ‌three laps. The commission approved the change in line with planned refinements to 2027 power unit regulations concerning fuel flow, they said in ‌a statement after a meeting in London at the International ‌Automobile Federation offices.

They also agreed to remove the current three-hour maximum time limit from the start to finish of a race, including any interruptions ⁠caused ​by rain ⁠or other factors. A two-hour limit on actual racing will remain, while a hard ⁠stop time for the end of racing activity will be introduced ​for disrupted events.

The objective is to give spectators the best ⁠possible chance to enjoy a full race when disruptions occur, the FIA ⁠said. The ​commission agreed that organisers should also have greater flexibility to extend free practice sessions if they are interrupted.

Gearbox ⁠homologation will be removed for 2027 following consultation with manufacturers and a ⁠recommendation from ⁠the Sporting Advisory Committee, a move the FIA said would preserve development freedom for suppliers.

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