​Prime Minister Andy Burnham will argue on Tuesday for Britain to play a leadership role on AI, in a speech capping his first foray into global diplomacy when he hopes to showcase the connection he has with US President Donald Trump. On the way to New York on Monday for the United ‌Nations General Assembly, Burnham was keen to underline the common ground he said he had found with Trump over artificial intelligence, with both championing its benefits while weighing the risk of a technology many fear is developing unchecked.

Burnham, a former mayor of Greater Manchester in northwestern England with limited experience of foreign affairs, is expected to meet Trump for the first time on Tuesday, and has set out a different approach to his predecessor, Keir ‌Starmer, who went out of his way to win over the US leader. Instead, Burnham has said he will disagree with Trump if it is in his nation's interest, while also describing himself ‌as someone "who tries to work with people".

'CLEAR-EYED ABOUT HUGE BENEFITS' OF AI One area the British leader said they could find agreement was AI, with both wanting to "find that point of balance here, not all of a sudden turn against and become ... a doom-monger about AI". Trump has dismissed warnings about AI risks as a "hoax".

"I think you have to be clear-eyed about the huge benefits it can bring as well as recognising where we do need to be careful," said Burnham, describing Britain as "uniquely placed" to take a ⁠leadership role, ​citing its close US ties, improving EU relationship and "decent relations" ⁠with China and India. Burnham hopes that Britain taking over the presidency of the G20 club and particularly bringing the meeting to Manchester next year will give a chance to showcase what his nation has done on AI.

"I think we can really do ⁠something in this space (that is) very significant," he told reporters. "We are in a strong and unique position to do something, I think we can be an honest broker." At UNGA, Burnham said he would also emphasise his call in Kyiv last ​month for more support to protect Ukraine.

"I will be obviously encouraging people to consider further air defence support while I'm here in New York," he said. TWO LEADERS SHOULD GET ON, ⁠SAYS FORMER AMBASSADOR

All eyes will be on the meeting with Trump, who first was full of praise for Burnham's predecessor, former prime minister Keir Starmer, then turned on him over Britain's refusal to back US strikes on Iran. Burnham — Britain's seventh prime minister in a ⁠decade — ​has had at least two calls with Trump since taking over the role in July. He has described the exchanges as warm and cordial, with his team pointing out that the US leader did not push back against Britain's move to block imports from Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Burnham said he had "developed my own approach through the calls ... and as I say, we've found a connection". "So, I ⁠will go with where I feel it's right, to meet him where he is at, and search for that common ground, which I'm sure we'll find."

He will also revisit something of a footballing bromance with ⁠Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who last week ⁠attended a match with him at Everton, the English soccer team they both support. The two celebrated and hugged when Everton scored the winner against Wolves. Carney, who has argued for closer cooperation among so-called middle powers to protect their interests in a world increasingly shaped by great-power rivalry and US protectionism, will attend a ‌meeting on the Middle East on ‌Tuesday alongside Burnham.

"When two Evertonians get together ... a certain magic happens," Burnham said of their time together.