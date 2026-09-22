Following is a summary of current ​science news briefs.

'Momnesia' pregnancy ​forgetfulness linked to brain ‌circuit disruption

It ​is sometimes called "momnesia," "mommy brain," "pregnancy brain" or "baby brain" — the forgetfulness, mental fogginess and cognitive changes that ‌many women may experience during pregnancy. For instance, a woman might walk into the kitchen and forget why she did, or perhaps ‌misplace her car keys in the bathroom. Scientists know it is ‌a real biological phenomenon, and now have found a possible explanation, identifying a specific brain circuit that becomes disrupted under the sustained high levels of ⁠estrogen ​that accompany pregnancy.

Singing lemurs ⁠may use a soprano-like trick to project songs

When an opera singer ⁠reaches for a high note, a subtle shift in the shape of ​the mouth and throat can make the sound carry farther. ⁠New research shows that one of Madagascar's most unusual animals — a singing ⁠lemur — ​may be doing something similar high in the rainforest canopy. In the dense forests of northeastern Madagascar, where thick vegetation can ⁠block visual contact beyond a few metres, lemurs called indris rely ⁠on haunting songs ⁠to communicate. Scientists have now found that these primates open their mouths wider when producing higher-pitched notes, ‌a ‌pattern consistent with a vocal technique ​called formant tuning.