Reuters Science News Summary
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
'Momnesia' pregnancy forgetfulness linked to brain circuit disruption
It is sometimes called "momnesia," "mommy brain," "pregnancy brain" or "baby brain" — the forgetfulness, mental fogginess and cognitive changes that many women may experience during pregnancy. For instance, a woman might walk into the kitchen and forget why she did, or perhaps misplace her car keys in the bathroom. Scientists know it is a real biological phenomenon, and now have found a possible explanation, identifying a specific brain circuit that becomes disrupted under the sustained high levels of estrogen that accompany pregnancy.
Singing lemurs may use a soprano-like trick to project songs
When an opera singer reaches for a high note, a subtle shift in the shape of the mouth and throat can make the sound carry farther. New research shows that one of Madagascar's most unusual animals — a singing lemur — may be doing something similar high in the rainforest canopy. In the dense forests of northeastern Madagascar, where thick vegetation can block visual contact beyond a few metres, lemurs called indris rely on haunting songs to communicate. Scientists have now found that these primates open their mouths wider when producing higher-pitched notes, a pattern consistent with a vocal technique called formant tuning.