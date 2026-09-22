UK's Burnham agrees to Saudi request for refuelling support

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2026 02:30 IST | Created: 22-09-2026 02:30 IST
UK's Burnham agrees to Saudi request for refuelling support

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on ​Monday he had agreed to a ​request from Saudi Arabia to ‌provide defensive ​air-to-air refuelling for a limited time period, a move he described as helping to stabilise the wider region. Riyadh requested support ‌after the Houthis, who control the most populous parts of Yemen, intensified their attacks on Saudi Arabia, a new front in the wider war that began with U.S. and Israeli strikes ‌on Iran in late February.

"We have received a request from the Kingdom of ‌Saudi Arabia for military support, and on the advice of the defence secretary and the foreign secretary, last night I agreed to that request for defensive air-to-air refuelling," he told reporters as he travelled to New ⁠York for ​a meeting of ⁠the United Nations General Assembly. "Because of course Saudi Arabia has been experiencing attack... and we need to keep ⁠those pathways open, and hence our agreement to the request," he said.

Britain and Saudi Arabia have ​been close military allies for decades, with Britain serving as one of the kingdom's ⁠largest arms suppliers. Earlier this year, Britain deployed its Sky Sabre air defence system to Saudi Arabia to help ⁠protect ​it from Iranian missile attacks during the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran.

For the new air-to-air refuelling support, Britain will deploy one Voyager plane in the coming days. "That is a ⁠time-limited agreement in terms of the assistance that we will provide, but we will keep ⁠it under review," ⁠he said, adding that Britain was "playing our part" in the Middle East also by supporting efforts to keep the Strait of Hormuz open.

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