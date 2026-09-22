Five dead in Russian attacks across Ukrainian regions, officials say

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2026 04:44 IST | Created: 22-09-2026 04:44 IST
Five dead in Russian attacks across Ukrainian regions, officials say

Russian forces continued ​their attacks on different ​Ukrainian regions ‌along the ​1,200-km (775-mile) frontline of the 4-1/2-year-old war on Monday, killing at ‌least five people, regional officials said. Prosecutors in northeastern Kharkiv Region said a drone strike on the town ‌of Lozova killed one person and injured three.

Further ‌south in Dnipropetrovsk region, a drone killed a car driver in Nikopol, which is a frequent Russian target ⁠on ​the west bank ⁠of the Dnipro River opposite the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power ⁠plant. In Donetsk Region, a focal point of many ​frontline clashes, a Russian strike badly damaged an ⁠apartment building in the strategic Kramatorsk, killing one person. Another ⁠person ​was killed in a nearby village.

And a sustained attack on a village in ⁠Mykolaiv Region near the Black Sea coast killed a 3-year-old ⁠child. Reuters ⁠could not independently verify attacks from either side. Both sides deny targeting civilians.

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