Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-F1 commission agrees shorter races from 2027

The governing FIA's ​Formula One commission agreed on Monday to reduce the standard Grand Prix distance ​from 305km to 290km from 2027, cutting races by two ‌or ​three laps. The commission approved the change in line with planned refinements to 2027 power unit regulations concerning fuel flow, they said in a statement after a meeting in London at the International Automobile Federation offices.

Report: Saints OT Kelvin Banks Jr. to have ‌ankle surgery

New Orleans Saints left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. is scheduled to undergo ankle surgery and will be out indefinitely, NFL Network reported Monday. Banks, 22, was carted off late in the third quarter of a 24-17 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. An MRI on Monday confirmed a severe high ankle sprain, according to the report.

Soccer-Infantino says he is ‌open to talks over FIFA reform

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has proposed an independent review of the world soccer body's decision-making, in a move that could help him ‌regain support after the withdrawal of a controversial private investment plan. "First, I will ask the Council whether it wishes to commission an independent external review of FIFA’s current governance framework for major strategic initiatives and recommend potential improvements," Infantino wrote to the FIFA Council and all 211 member association presidents in a letter seen by Reuters.

MLS and USMNT F Gyasi Zardes announces retirement

Two-time MLS Cup champion and U.S. men's national team veteran Gyasi ⁠Zardes announced ​his retirement Sunday. The 35-year-old forward scored 106 ⁠goals in 328 MLS matches and tallied 14 more in 68 caps with the USMNT.

Bears QB Caleb Williams (hamstring) is 'week-to-week'

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams' hamstring injury is going to be a "week-to- week thing," Chicago coach Ben Johnson ⁠said Monday in a radio interview on ESPN 1000. The Ringer reported that Williams avoided serious injury in Sunday's 9-3 loss to Minnesota and hadn't yet been ruled out for next Monday's home game ​against Philadelphia.

Joaquin Niemann hasn't signed on to LIV for 2027

Joaquin Niemann, the most successful player in LIV Golf history, confirmed that he has not committed ⁠to the league for the 2027 season. "No, nothing yet," the 27-year-old from Chile told reporters Sunday after a T21 finish at the DP World Tour's BMW PGA Championship in England.

Soccer-Wrexham owners buy Turf pub next to Racecourse ⁠Ground

Wrexham's ​Hollywood co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have purchased the Turf pub, the historic venue beside the Racecourse Ground that has become a familiar backdrop in the club's rise and the award-winning Welcome to Wrexham documentary series co-produced by and starring the owners. The deal, agreed between Wrexham Holdings and Admiral Taverns, brings the club, its stadium and ⁠the pub where Wrexham was founded in 1864 under common ownership.

New Pro Flag Showcase to kick off Super Bowl week

This season's Super Bowl LXI week in Los ⁠Angeles will begin with a new annual flag ⁠football competition. The NFL and TMRW Sports, the company behind TGL golf, announced the Pro Flag Showcase on Monday.

Miami RB Marty Brown, WR Joshua Moore out for season

No. 6 Miami's 33-20 road win over Wake Forest last Friday proved costly on the injury ‌front. Running back Marty Brown ‌and wide receiver Joshua Moore both will miss the rest of the season due to ​injuries, Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal said Monday morning.