Lithuania has evacuation plans amid Russian threats, PM tells BBC
Lithuanian Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevicius said his country has made evacuation plans in the face of threats from Russia, but added they "will not surrender" if attacked, the BBC reported on Tuesday.
Sinkevicius told BBC Newsnight that Lithuanians feel "constantly threatened" by Russia, in part because of drones entering the nation's airspace. He said that if his country, a NATO member, was attacked, "we will fight back... we will engage".