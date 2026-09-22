Lithuania has evacuation plans amid Russian threats, PM tells BBC

​Lithuanian Prime ​Minister ‌Mindaugas Sinkevicius said ​his country has ‌made evacuation plans in the face of threats from ‌Russia, but added they "will ‌not surrender" if attacked, the BBC reported on ⁠Tuesday.

Sinkevicius ​told ⁠BBC Newsnight that Lithuanians feel "constantly ⁠threatened" by Russia, ​in part because of ⁠drones entering the nation's airspace. ⁠He ​said that if his country, a NATO ⁠member, was attacked, "we will ⁠fight ⁠back... we will engage".