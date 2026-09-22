The show must go on: struggling luxury brands seek catwalk boost in Milan and Paris

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2026 10:31 IST | Created: 22-09-2026 10:31 IST
The show must go on: struggling luxury brands seek catwalk boost in Milan and Paris

Glitzy runway shows ‌by the ​world’s biggest fashion brands in Milan and Paris mask a worrying picture for luxury executives behind the scenes: a slowdown that appears to be getting worse as war in the Middle East rages on.

Investors are increasingly concerned about luxury brands' growth ‌prospects as sector recovery remains elusive, with the inflationary effects of the Middle East conflict squeezing shoppers' budgets at a time when their enthusiasm for high-end handbags was already fading. Shares in Gucci owner Kering have erased all the gains made when CEO Luca de Meo took the helm a year ago. LVMH , the biggest luxury group, is down ‌37% since the start of 2026.

LUXURY BRANDS UNDER PRESSURE "I believe this year and next year will likely be a holding period while the market stabilises and becomes ‌more predictable again," Diego della Valle, chairman of luxury brand Tod's, told reporters in Milan on Friday.

Luxury brands are under more pressure to entice shoppers with new designs and to show a return on the investment into runway shows that industry experts say can cost as much as €10 million ($11.47 million) to stage. Studies by Bain and other consultancies have found middle-class shoppers are spending less on luxury products. That has served ⁠to increase ​competition for the wealthiest shoppers, with brands ramping ⁠up investment in stores, services and exclusive experiences even as sales decline.

"There is strong polarisation among brands: fewer than half are growing, while the rest are losing ground," Federico Bazzani, partner at Deloitte Advisory, ⁠told Reuters. "Brands face a choice: either invest in innovation, customer experience and cultural relevance to justify their price positioning, or revise their pricing and accept lower margins."

Prada, which opens Milan Fashion ​Week with its catwalk show on Tuesday, recently revamped its Milan flagship store with private spaces designed for the biggest spenders. Luxury groups are in a bind ⁠after hefty price hikes have made even the wealthiest clients more concerned about value for money, said David Watts, a luxury business adviser in London.

"They don't want to reduce prices because that says we ⁠were overcharging ​you, and it loses them margin, but they don't want to reduce production because that's going to hit revenue." CONSUMER PREFERENCES SHIFTING?

Industry insiders have also started talking more openly about consumer preferences shifting. It's one of the reasons Renzo Rosso, chairman of Diesel owner OTB, does not see an imminent recovery for the sector. “Consumers are changing," ⁠he said at a conference in Milan on Monday, adding that shoppers are increasingly prioritising spending on wellness, health and longevity, as well as hotels and restaurants.

Gucci, Dolce & ⁠Gabbana and Giorgio Armani will show their latest ⁠collections this week in Milan while LVMH's flagship brands Dior and Louis Vuitton will be among the most closely watched shows at Paris Fashion Week, which kicks off on September 28. Chanel, which has outpaced rival brands thanks to the successful new designs ‌of creative director Matthieu ‌Blazy, will show its spring/summer 2027 collection on October 5.

($1 = 0.8721 euros)

TRENDING

1
Bessent says US, China had successful meeting with focus on trade, AI

Bessent says US, China had successful meeting with focus on trade, AI

Global
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech leads shares higher in Asia, oil eases

GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech leads shares higher in Asia, oil eases

Global
3
Australia to seek UN security council seat from 2029

Australia to seek UN security council seat from 2029

Global
4
NFL-Williams and Daniels, top two picks from 2024 NFL Draft, carted off with injuries

NFL-Williams and Daniels, top two picks from 2024 NFL Draft, carted off with...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Higher Education Be Inclusive Without Putting Global South Knowledge on Equal Footing?

How the Hormuz LNG Shock Quietly Erased $241 Billion from US Debt

Can Livestock Manure Cut Fertiliser Use? Promise and Pitfalls of Circular Farming

Can We Cut Carbon Without Leaving Workers Behind? Lessons From 79 Global Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026