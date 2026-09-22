Russia strikes Ukraine industrial sites, killing three, officials say

Russia hit industrial sites in southeastern ​and central Ukraine overnight, killing ​three, while an attack cut ‌power to ​thousands in the country's north, Ukrainian officials said on Tuesday. Moscow had simultaneously hit industrial enterprises ‌in the cities of Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih and Pavlohrad in the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha said on Telegram.

Russia deployed missiles, drones and artillery at ‌four districts of the region, killing three people and injuring another six ‌in Dnipro, where Hanzha said a business and warehouse premises were badly damaged. With fighting on the front line largely stalled more than 4-1/2 years into the war in Ukraine, ⁠Moscow ​and Kyiv increasingly have ⁠struck businesses, ports, logistics and other economic targets in recent months to try to damage ⁠the other's war effort.

The overnight Russian barrage on Ukraine included an unspecified number of ​Oniks anti-ship and ballistic missiles, as well as four cruise missiles and ⁠212 drones, Ukraine's air force said. Businesses have also been damaged in Pavlohrad and Kryvyi Rih, ⁠which ​is the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Hanzha said.

A Russian attack on an energy facility in a neighbouring region left nearly 100,000 ⁠consumers in the northern region of Chernihiv without power, a regional electricity distribution company ⁠said. Moscow also ⁠carried out a "massive" attack on a central region of Poltava, hitting an industrial enterprise and a critical infrastructure facility, ‌Governor Vitalii ‌Diakivnych said.