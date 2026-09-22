Drones hit civilian targets in Russia's Samara region, governor says
Ukrainian drones hit civilian targets, including private houses and cars, in Russia's Samara region on the Volga River, which hosts critically important facilities such as oil refineries, the local governor said on Tuesday. Vyacheslav Fedorishchev said on the Telegram messaging app dozens of drones had been downed overnight by air defences.
The mayor of Samara, Ivan Noskov, said on the Max messenger platform that air defences had thwarted a massive attack on the city, located over 1,000 kilometres (621 miles) southeast of Moscow. Ukraine and Russia both deny targeting civilians.