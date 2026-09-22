Drones hit civilian targets in Russia's Samara region, governor says

​Ukrainian drones ​hit civilian ‌targets, including private ​houses and cars, in ‌Russia's Samara region on the Volga River, which hosts critically important facilities ‌such as oil refineries, ‌the local governor said on Tuesday. Vyacheslav Fedorishchev said on the Telegram ⁠messaging ​app dozens ⁠of drones had been downed overnight ⁠by air defences.

The mayor of ​Samara, Ivan Noskov, said on ⁠the Max messenger platform that air ⁠defences ​had thwarted a massive attack on the city, ⁠located over 1,000 kilometres (621 miles) southeast ⁠of Moscow. Ukraine ⁠and Russia both deny targeting civilians.