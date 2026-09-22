Russian overnight attack on Ukraine's Dnipro kills three, governor says
An overnight Russian attack on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro killed three people, regional Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said on Tuesday.
An overnight Russian attack on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro killed three people, regional Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said on Tuesday.
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