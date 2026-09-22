BYC accuses Pakistan of using courts to silence Baloch voices

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has criticised the life sentence awarded to its member Gullzadi Baloch and called for an independent review of the verdict and trial proceedings, according to a post shared by the organisation on X.

ANI | Updated: 22-09-2026 13:35 IST | Created: 22-09-2026 13:35 IST
BYC accuses Pakistan of using courts to silence Baloch voices
Representative Image (Photo/X@BalochYakjehtiC). Image Credit: ANI

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has criticised the life sentence awarded to its member Gullzadi Baloch and called for an independent review of the verdict and trial proceedings, according to a post shared by the organisation on X. In a statement shared on social media platform X, the BYC said that Additional Sessions Judge-I Qadir Shah Bukhari handed down the sentence in Case No. 15/22.

The organisation alleged that concerns had been raised earlier regarding the conduct of the proceedings and claimed that the judge had indicated he was under pressure and might be required to award a life sentence or death penalty before the conclusion of the trial. According to the BYC, such remarks raised questions about judicial independence and the principle of presumption of innocence. The group said the verdict confirmed concerns it had previously expressed regarding the case.

The committee also alleged procedural irregularities during the trial. The BYC claimed that on September 7, the court proceeded with the hearing despite a lawyers' strike and the absence of defence counsel. According to the organisation's post on X, a witness was cross-examined without defence representation, a move it said was inconsistent with fair-trial guarantees under Pakistan's Constitution and international legal standards.

The BYC further stated in its post on X that Gullzadi Baloch's conviction was the third life sentence handed down to members of its leadership in the past three months. It cited the earlier convictions of Dr Mahrang Baloch and Sibghatullah Shahji and alleged that the cases reflected a broader pattern targeting the organisation's leadership.

Rejecting the verdict, the BYC called on appellate courts and constitutional authorities to review the life sentence, examine the conduct of the proceedings, and ensure due process, according to a post shared by the organisation on X. The BYC also said it would continue its advocacy on issues including enforced disappearances and Baloch rights, the post said. (ANI)

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