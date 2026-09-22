Student opens fire outside school in Turkey, eight pupils wounded, NTV reports

A student ‌opened fire ​in front of their high school in Turkey's western province of Manisa on Tuesday, ‌wounding at least eight other pupils, broadcaster NTV reported.

Two of the wounded were in a critical condition, NTV said. The assailant was ‌caught, the local governor's office said. "A report was received ‌regarding gunfire in the vicinity of the Inci Uzmez Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School in our Turgutlu district at 07:59 (0459 GMT)," the office ⁠added ​on X.

Images and ⁠video posted online showed a male figure walking on a street near the ⁠school with a rifle in his hands. He was then seen ​running back from the same street. The motive for the ⁠attack was not immediately clear.

Two deadly school shootings in April caused ⁠outrage ​in Turkey and prompted officials to bring innew security measures for the 2026-2027 academic year, including tighter gun controls. Before ⁠then, the country had not had a history of such attacks.

Vice President ⁠Cevdet ⁠Yilmaz said Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci and Education Minister Yusuf Tekin were going to Manisa to carry ‌out ‌inspections.