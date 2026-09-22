Cricket-India survive huge Japan scare in rain-hit T20 International

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2026 14:59 IST | Created: 22-09-2026 14:59 IST
Cricket-India survive huge Japan scare in rain-hit T20 International

World champions India survived a mighty scare on Tuesday, edging out Japan by two runs in a rain-curtailed Twenty20 International reduced to five overs per side. Electing to bat ‌on a sluggish surface with a slow outfield, India's batters struggled to adjust, posting a below-par 32 for 4. Skipper Shreyas Iyer was the lone batter to reach double figures, making 16.

In reply, the hosts finished on 30 for 3, falling agonisingly short of a historic upset in ‌the first-ever men's T20 meeting between the sides at the Sano International Cricket Stadium. "Honestly speaking, it was a very difficult wicket ‌to bat on," Iyer said. "A five-over game, it can go anywhere. It doesn't matter how good a team you are."

"The attitude and approach the Japanese team showed today was impeccable, and kudos to them. Their approach was outstanding. I'm sure that they are on the right track." Japan had used diplomatic channels to line up the high-profile ⁠match against ​India, who planned to use the ⁠game to get used to conditions in Japan before beginning their Asian Games title defence.

However, persistent rain nearly derailed the men's team's maiden international against a test-playing ⁠nation and the contest was reduced to a five-over shootout. India's formidable lineup misread the conditions early on, losing wickets while trying to hit their way out ​of trouble. Opener Abhishek Sharma fell for a golden duck, Sanju Samson managed nine, and Ishan Kishan was dismissed for three. ⁠Iyer faced 12 deliveries for his 16, finding the boundary just once.

India did not use any fast bowlers, operating exclusively with spin. While Axar Patel delivered a tight ⁠opening ​over, Ravi Bishnoi conceded 10 runs in his only over. Japan captain Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming anchored the chase with a run-a-ball 12. Tension peaked in the final over when India successfully contested a wide-ball call that was eventually reversed, leaving the hosts two runs shy of their ⁠target.

Kadowaki-Fleming said he was extremely proud of his team's performance against such formidable opposition. "Emotions are running pretty high in our group. But ⁠the fact that we're able to ⁠run the best team in the world, in my opinion, to the last ball of a game is pretty special," he said. "I think today was a really momentous occasion in that it was the ‌first time we were ‌able to face a full member."

(Additional reporting by Aadi Nair; editing ​by Peter Rutherford and Ed Osmond)

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