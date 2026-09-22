Russian missile attack critically damages oil and gas facility in Ukraine's Poltava, Naftogaz says

A ​Russian ballistic ​missile ‌attack caused critical ​damage to an oil and ‌gas facility in Ukraine's central region of Poltava overnight, Ukrainian energy ‌company Naftogaz said on Tuesday. Naftogaz ‌said at least five missiles hit the technological facilities that had ⁠already ​been ⁠shut down and will be out ⁠of operation for some time.

The ​oil and gas facility, which ⁠Naftogaz did not name, has been ⁠hit ​repeatedly since 2022 and the latest damage effectively makes ⁠it impossible to restore and ⁠operate ⁠it, the company said.