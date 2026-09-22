Russian missile attack critically damages oil and gas facility in Ukraine's Poltava, Naftogaz says
A Russian ballistic missile attack caused critical damage to an oil and gas facility in Ukraine's central region of Poltava overnight, Ukrainian energy company Naftogaz said on Tuesday. Naftogaz said at least five missiles hit the technological facilities that had already been shut down and will be out of operation for some time.
The oil and gas facility, which Naftogaz did not name, has been hit repeatedly since 2022 and the latest damage effectively makes it impossible to restore and operate it, the company said.