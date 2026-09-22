Soccer-Valverde has sprained ankle, say Real Madrid 

Real Madrid midfielder ​Federico Valverde has ​been diagnosed ‌with a ​grade-three sprain in his left ankle, the Spanish club ‌said on Tuesday. The Uruguay international sustained the injury during Saturday's 2-1 defeat by Atletico Madrid after ‌a heavy challenge from winger Lee Kang-in, ‌an incident that did not result in a booking.

Valverde completed the match but was later found ⁠to ​have suffered ⁠significant trauma to the ankle. Real manager Jose Mourinho criticised ⁠the officiating after the game, questioning why no ​penalty was awarded for the challenge.

A grade-three ⁠sprain is the most serious type of ligament injury ⁠and ​involves a complete tear of the affected ligament. Spanish media reports said Valverde is ⁠expected to be sidelined for between two and ⁠three ⁠weeks, ruling him out of Uruguay's upcoming international fixtures.