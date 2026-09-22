Hurricane Polo nears category 5 strength off Mexico's Pacific coast

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2026 15:22 IST | Created: 22-09-2026 15:22 IST
Hurricane Polo nears category 5 strength off Mexico's Pacific coast

Hurricane ​Polo is approaching category 5 ‌strength ​as it continues to intensify and sweep towards the Mexican Pacific coast, the US National ‌Hurricane Center said on Tuesday.

Despite its proximity and the heavy rains it will bring, Polo is expected to move slowly off the coast ‌in the next couple of days, the advisory added. With maximum sustained ‌winds near 150 mph (240 km/h), the category 4 hurricane is located some 215 miles (345 km) south of the tourist town of Zihuatanejo and 345 miles south-southeast ⁠of port city ​Manzanillo.

Rainfall in ⁠the coastal states of Guerrero and Michoacan is expected to produce life-threatening flooding and ⁠mudslides, NHC said. Mexican authorities warned about intense rainfall forecast for western and southern ​parts of the country, which could cause rivers to overflow.

The national ⁠civil protection agency asked residents not to walk or drive on flooded streets ⁠and ​to remove beach equipment and furniture to prevent wind-related hazards. "If you are in a flood-prone area, identify higher ground and the ⁠best routes to reach it," the agency added on X.

Rapid intensification ⁠is still ⁠expected, with Polo seen reaching category 5 on the Saffir-Simpson scale later on Tuesday, according to NHC.

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