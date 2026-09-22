Kremlin says Russia finding alternate routes for its grain amid attacks in Black Sea

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2026 15:22 IST | Created: 22-09-2026 15:22 IST
Kremlin says Russia finding alternate routes for its grain amid attacks in Black Sea

The ​Kremlin said ​on Tuesday that there ‌there had ​been further diplomatic contacts about a proposal by ‌Turkey for the safe passage of grain via the Black Sea, and that Russia ‌was finding alternate routes for its ‌grain exports in the meantime. Both Russia and Ukraine have stepped up attacks on the other side's ⁠grain ​vessels ⁠in the Black Sea in recent months, sending global ⁠prices higher.

Turkey and the United Nations helped ​to mediate the so-called Black Sea Grain ⁠Initiative in July 2022 to allow for the ⁠safe ​export of Ukrainian grain amid the war, but Russia withdrew from the ⁠agreement the following year, complaining that its own ⁠food ⁠and fertiliser exports faced serious obstacles.

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