Saudi Arabia restarts East-West oil pipeline, to resume exports from Yanbu, sources say

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2026 15:34 IST | Created: 22-09-2026 15:34 IST
Saudi Arabia restarts East-West oil pipeline, to resume exports from Yanbu, sources say

Saudi ​Arabia has restarted ‌operations at ​its East-West Pipeline and ‌could resume exports from the Red Sea port of Yanbu later ‌on Tuesday, three sources briefed on ‌the matter said. The pipeline was pumping at a low rate, ⁠two ​of ⁠them said.

State energy firm Saudi Aramco ⁠did not immediately respond to a ​request for comment. Drone attacks ⁠forced Saudi Arabia to shut its ⁠East-West Pipeline ​on September 13, halting crude loadings at ⁠the kingdom's Yanbu port.

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