Karachi woman’s killing sparks fresh outrage over honour violence concerns

A newly married woman was allegedly shot dead by her brother in Karachi's Orangi Town, Dawn reported. According to a report published by Dawn, the incident took place in Orangi Town. Mominabad SHO Shahbaz Yusuf said the 18-year-old woman, identified as Zarqa Bibi, had married of her own choice around three weeks ago and had been living with her husband.

The police officer said Zarqa's family traced her and persuaded her to return to her parents' home for a formal wedding ceremony. She returned on Sunday night, following which her brother allegedly shot her dead and fled, Dawn reported. The body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities, according to Dawn. Police identified the suspect as Safeer Khan and said raids were being conducted to arrest him, the report said.

Pakistan recorded an increase in violence during the first half of 2026, with 3,172 new cases reported between January and June, according to a recent report cited by Samaa TV. According to the report, courts dealt with 3,172 new cases of violence during the first six months of 2026. These included 644 murder cases and 462 kidnapping cases, reflecting the scale and variety of violent incidents reported during the period. A considerable portion of the cases involved gender-based violence, prompting concerns about the safety of vulnerable sections of society.

The report stated that 132 people were killed in so-called honour killings during the first half of the year. In approximately 27 per cent of these cases, the alleged perpetrators were acquaintances of the victims, while husbands were identified as the accused in 13 per cent of murder cases, as cited by Samaa TV. The continued increase in reported cases has raised concerns that the situation could deteriorate further unless timely and effective preventive measures are implemented, as highlighted in the Samaa TV report. (ANI)